Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has added a series of decrees to the year-long state of emergency that he declared earlier.

The decrees banned gatherings and protests without a permit and increase police powers amid continuing anti-government protests.

Opposition parties have said it is an attempt to crack down on anyone who does not agree with al-Bashir and many protesters have vowed to defy the ban.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from the capital Khartoum.