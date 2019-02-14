South Africans march against 'jobs bloodbath'

Workers in South Africa are protesting against what trade union leaders call the "jobs bloodbath", especially in state-run industries.

The allies of the ruling ANC accuse leaders of condoning corruption, deepening poverty and creating near-record unemployment.

The ANC desperately needs to create jobs and spur investment in the face of weakening poll numbers before elections in May. That means trying to please investors, while also hoping to keep the trade unions on their side.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb joined the march in Johannesburg.