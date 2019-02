A member of Ajang-Ajang, an armed group accused of carrying out last week's twin bombings in the southern Philippines, has spoken exclusively to Al Jazeera.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) had initially claimed responsibility for the attack on a cathedral, which killed more than 20 people.

But the military has dismissed this, saying it was the work of a smaller group called Ajang-Ajang.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan met one of its fighters in Jolo, Sulu.