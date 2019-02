Millions of Yemenis spend several hours a day trying to find clean drinking water.

The United Nations says the number of people in the country who need humanitarian aid rose from two million to 24 million last year.

The UN is appealing for aid money for drinking water, as well as medicine and agricultural aid. On top of the violence and the hunger, this is just another challenge Yemenis must face as they struggle to survive a protracted civil war.

Al Jazeera's Ijeoma Ndukwe reports.