Greece has agreed to refer to its northern neighbour, which formerly called itself "Macedonia", as "North Macedonia" after a long-running dispute with a Greek province that also took the name "Macedonia".

The next step is for North Macedonia and Greek Macedonia to agree on who will use the name for commercial products.

It's a dispute that touches on marketing that stretches back to antiquity and still means serious money today.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports.