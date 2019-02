Celebrations have begun in Iran to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

A ceremony has been held at the mausoleum of Iran’s first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, to mark the day he returned from exile.

During the celebrations, Iranians have reflected on the events that led to the emergence of modern Iran and the state of the Islamic Republic today.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Tehran.