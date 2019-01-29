More warnings about humanitarian crises in Central Africa

The United Nations has said that the Lake Chad region and Central Africa are facing growing humanitarian challenges born from a variety of conflicts, including the fight against Boko Haram.

Nigeria's nine-year war against Boko Haram has forced 320,000 people from their homes and now conflicts between farmers and cattle herders in the region, as well as separatist violence in Cameroon are adding to that number.

The UN and aid groups have warned that what is already a desperate situation could become even worse over the next decade, if something is not done.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja.