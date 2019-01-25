Trump campaign associate Roger Stone arrested in Florida

Authorities in the United States have arrested Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump for alleged witness tampering and other crimes.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office on Friday said Stone was arrested in Florida by the FBI following a grand jury indictment.

The special counsel is investigating Russia's alleged efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. However, the indictment brought by Mueller reportedly does not accuse Stone of coordinating with the Russian government.

The Associated Press news agency reported that the indictment lays out Stone's conversations about stolen emails from the Democratic Party posted by WikiLeaks ahead of the election.

Mueller's office has said those emails, belonging to Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta, were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.

Stone has been charged on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.

Reporting from Washington DC, Al Jazeera's Kimberley Halkett said: "It is not clear where things are headed, but he could face indictment."

Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later on Friday.

More soon...