South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party has launched its election campaign ahead of polls in May amid falling support, internal divisions and a sluggish economy.

The ANC, which has ruled the country since the end of apartheid 25 years ago, suffered a sharp decline in popularity under the scandal-ridden presidency of Jacob Zuma, who was removed last February after nine years at the helm.

