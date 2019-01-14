Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder of crashed Lion Air plane

Indonesia has found the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, killing all 189 on board, an official has said.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters on Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He added that human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

Separately, Reuters news agency quoted Haryo Satmiko, KNTK deputy chief of Indonesia's transport safety committee, as saying: "It's been found, but we have not received information of the location yet."

The cockpit voice recorder is one of the two so-called black boxes crucial for the investigation of a plane crash.

The two-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from the capital, Jakarta, on October 29.

It was the the world's first of a Boeing Co 737 MAX jet.