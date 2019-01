Troops in Brazil have been deployed to the north-eastern state of Ceara, after a rise in violent crime there.

Over the past week, the state has seen a wave of attacks including a bomb explosion, torched buses and assaults on banks and public buildings.

Police say it's in retaliation against President Jair Bolsonaro's crackdown on gangs.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from the state capital Fortaleza.