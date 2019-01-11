Debate growing over German 'mosque tax'

Jews, Catholics and Protestants already subject to the 'worship tax' and some say introducing the levy for Muslims would reduce foreign influence.

    The founder of a liberal mosque in the German capital, Berlin, is pushing for the country's Muslims to pay a worship tax, similar to that paid by German Jews, Catholics and Protestants, saying communities must finance themselves.

    The call has been backed by Thorsten Frei, a Christian Democrat politician, who says the influence of foreign donors should be resisted. 

    An increasing number of mosques in Germany have received funding from Muslim countries, including Turkey, as well as some Gulf nations. However, the chairman of the German Islamic Council said this represents only a 'handful' of mosques in the country and that most are already self-funded.

     

    Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports.

