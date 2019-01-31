Brazil's indigenous people protest against Bolsonaro's policies

President Bolsonaro has issued executive orders preventing new land being demarcated as indigenous territory.

by

    Representatives of Brazil's nearly one million indigenous people are gathering in Sao Paulo to protest against what they call incitement to violence and hatred against them by President Jair Bolsonaro.

    Bolsonaro has issued executive orders preventing new land being demarcated as indigenous territory and said they should be integrated into mainstream society.

    Coming from scattered communities across Brazil, they say the far-right leader is stripping away their control over ancestral lands.

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler visited an indigenous community in the northern Amazonas state.

