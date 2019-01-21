Brexit: All the latest updates

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT on March 29, 2019, but many Britons are questioning Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of the upcoming divorce from the EU.

Brexit, or Britain's exit from the union of 28 states, was officially initiated last March after nearly 52 percent of Britons - more than 17 million people - voted to leave the EU.

Turnout at the poll was more than 72 percent.

Here are all the latest updates since January 1:

Monday, January 21

Theresa May has said the European Union is "very unlikely to extend Article 50 without a plan for a deal," as she rejected calls to delay Britain's departure from the EU.

190119082641310

"There is widespread concern about possibility of the UK leaving without a deal. There are those on both sides that want the government to rule this out," said May.

"But we need to be honest with the British people about what that means. The right way to rule out a no-deal Brexit is for this house to approve a deal with the EU. That is what this government is seeking to achieve.

"The only other guaranteed way to avoid a no-deal Brexit is to revoke Article 50, which would mean staying in the EU. This is not ruling out no-deal but simply deferring the point of decision. And the EU are very unlikely to extend Article 50 without a plan for how we are going to approve a deal."

Wednesday, January 16

Embattled Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, a day after MPs dealt a crushing blow to the Brexit plan she negotiated with the European Union.

Parliament members voted 325 to 306 against the motion called by Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, who had earlier urged May to resign.

"I am pleased that this House has expressed its confidence in this government tonight," May said, welcoming the result and vowing to continue to "deliver on the result of the [Brexit] referendum".

"My government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union."

Tuesday, January 15

British politicians have overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement, complicating the UK's departure from the European Union on March 29.

Members of parliament on Tuesday voted 432 to 202 to rebuff the deal, giving May a crushing defeat with a margin of 230.

"The House has spoken, and the government will listen," May said following the vote, even as she predicted "more uncertainty, more bitterness and more rancour."

Monday, January 14

Theresa May has warned MPs that if they reject her deal to leave the EU, they risk either leaving without a deal or not leaving at all.

Speaking at a factory in the northern city of Stoke-on-Trent on Monday, May said she was looking to "close the debate" on Brexit.

"What is important is that we deliver on the result of the referendum," the prime minister said, arguing any attempt to stay in the bloc would be a betrayal of the British electorate.

Sunday, January 13

Theresa May has warned legislators ready to reject her EU divorce deal that failing to deliver Brexit would be "catastrophic" for the country's democracy.

Writing in the UK's Sunday Express newspaper, May urged MPs not to let down the Britons who voted in favour of exiting the European Union in a June 2016 referendum.

"Doing so would be a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy," she wrote.

"So my message to Parliament this weekend is simple: it is time to forget the games and do what is right for our country."

Tuesday, January 8

Britain's parliament has dealt Theresa May's government a narrow defeat by passing an amendment designed to put roadblocks in place to make a "no-deal" Brexit more difficult.

Legislators on Tuesday backed an amendment to the Finance Bill that would prohibit the government from spending on preparations to leave the EU without a deal unless authorised by parliament.

The 303 to 296 defeat highlights May's weak position as leader of a minority government, a divided party and a critical parliament just days before she is due to hold a pivotal vote on whether to approve the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the EU.

Leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, described the result as an "important step" towards preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Sunday, January 6

British PM Theresa May has reiterated that a delayed parliamentary vote on her widely maligned Brexit deal will go ahead later this month and warned that the UK would enter "uncharted territory" should it be rejected by MPs.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, May pledged to set out new measures to address the contentious Northern Irish "backstop" clause in her withdrawal plans in a bid to win over sceptical legislators.

She also promised a greater role for the British Parliament in negotiations over future trade relations with the European Union.

"If the deal is not voted on at this vote that's coming up then we are going to be in uncharted territory and I don't think anybody can say exactly what will happen in terms of the reaction we will see in parliament," May told the BBC.

Thursday, January 3

Britain is more likely to end up leaving the European Union without a deal if parliament rejects the agreement Theresa May has negotiated with Brussels, according to Brexit minister Stephen Barclay.

In an article published on Thursday in the UK's Daily Express newspaper, Barclay, who has been tasked to oversee Britain's departure from the EU bloc, urged MPs to unite behind May's plans ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote.

"No deal will be far more likely if MPs reject the government's Brexit deal later this month," Barclay wrote.

British politicians have been unable to agree on any alternative Brexit course, deepening concerns the UK will, as May has warned, drop out of the world's biggest trading bloc without a deal.

For more on Brexit, click here.