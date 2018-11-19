UN mission in Mali tries to bring aid despite al-Qaeda attacks

Al-Qaeda attacks in northern Mali are increasing, especially against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

MINUSMA was not intended to participate in the war, rather supposed to be a peacekeeping force. However, UN troops have been trying to fill the gap left by other aid agencies.

Despite the attacks, the UN mission has undertaken agricultural infrastructure projects and assisted schools in the area. The results have been visible, but insufficient, according to locals.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall reports.