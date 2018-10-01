Uganda: Court adjourns treason case against Bobi Wine

Singer turned opposition MP and more than 30 others accused of treason are expected back in court on December 3.

    Bobi Wine's arrest led to street clashes between his supporters and security agencies in Kampala [AP]

    A court in Uganda has adjourned the treason case brought against music star and opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyilocal media reports.

    Kyagulanyi, widely known by his stage name Bobi Wine, is being accused of involvement in an incident in August during which President Yoweri Museveni's convoy was pelted with stones.

    The case against Kyagulanyi and more than 30 others accused of treason has been postponed to December.

    The magistrate court in the northern Gulu district adjourned the case to December 3 following a request by state prosecutors for more time for investigations.

    Kyagulanyi was granted bail by the court in August after his arrest and detention following violence during a local election rally.

    The court has not approved the bail application of several other suspects charged alongside the MP.

    The popular musician has emerged as an influential critic of Museveni after winning a seat in parliament last year.

    The 36-year-old opposition MP has used his music to address the country's political and social issues.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

