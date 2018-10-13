UAE-backed separatists block Yemen airline from refuelling

The UAE-backed separatists controlling Aden's international airport are refusing to let the state airline refuel or maintain its aircraft.

Yemenia flights must make a 50-minute detour through neighbouring Djibouti to complete its three remaining routes, costing the company hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Although the Southern Transition Council, which controls Aden's airport, is in a coalition with Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces, the armed group wants independence for southern Yemen.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Djibouti.