UAE-backed separatists block Yemen airline from refuelling

Yemenia Airways is being prohibited from refuelling at Aden's airport by the separatists who control the facility, forcing the airline to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to divert to Djibouti.

by

    The UAE-backed separatists controlling Aden's international airport are refusing to let the state airline refuel or maintain its aircraft.

    Yemenia flights must make a 50-minute detour through neighbouring Djibouti to complete its three remaining routes, costing the company hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Although the Southern Transition Council, which controls Aden's airport, is in a coalition with Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces, the armed group wants independence for southern Yemen.

    Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Djibouti.

