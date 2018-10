Turkish media has released the names of the 15 Saudi nationals suspected of killing Jamal Khashoggi, an accusation Saudi Arabia has denied.

A Turkish news source says they include an air force lieutenant and a Saudi forensics chief and autopsy expert. Several special forces officers are among the group.

It also points to at least one of them of working closely with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal reports from Istanbul.