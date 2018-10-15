Trump accused of siding with Saudi in Khashoggi 'murder' case

After speaking with the Saudi king, the US president parroted the 'rogue killers' theory that has been popular in the Saudi media.

by

    US President Donald Trump has stepped back from condemning Saudi Arabia over its alleged involvement in the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. He has put forth the Saudi media's narrative of "rogue killers" as a possible scenario.

    Turkish authorities said they have evidence showing that Khashoggi was murdered in the consulate and are sending in a forensic team to the building for an investigation.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way to Riyadh to discuss the case with the Saudi king and is also expected to travel to Turkey.

    Trump is being accused of siding with the Saudi government in the journalist's disappearance.

    Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington.

