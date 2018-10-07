Thousands rally in Paris to support migrant rescue ship Aquarius

Protesters in Paris are demanding that a rescue ship be allowed back to sea to rescue more refugees and migrants in distress.

The Aquarius has been stuck in the French port of Marseille after Panama withdrew its registration last week. Far-right governments and anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe have been making the life-saving work of rescue NGOs more difficult, if not impossible.

In the past two years, the Aquarius has rescued 30,000 people making the potentially deadly Mediterranean crossing to flee violence and poverty.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Marseille.