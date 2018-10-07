Could Texas become a Democratic stronghold?

US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies are pushing more minorities to promote a shift in the state's political landscape.

by

    There is less than a month to go before midterm elections in the United States and one of the issues dominating the races is immigration.

    US President Donald Trump made it a signature part of his platform, first, as a candidate and now, as president.

    Texas is at the heart of the debate. Long a Republican stronghold, Donald Trump's immigration policies appear to have energised the Latinx and other minority populations in the state and they are not coming out to support the current administration.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Houston.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.