Could Texas become a Democratic stronghold?

There is less than a month to go before midterm elections in the United States and one of the issues dominating the races is immigration.

US President Donald Trump made it a signature part of his platform, first, as a candidate and now, as president.

Texas is at the heart of the debate. Long a Republican stronghold, Donald Trump's immigration policies appear to have energised the Latinx and other minority populations in the state and they are not coming out to support the current administration.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Houston.