Marion Marechal was once considered the darling of the European far right's youth movement.

But Marechal, the niece of the National Front leader Marine Le Pen, stepped out of the political spotlight.and has established a new conservative institute called "ISSEP" in Lyon.

Marechal said the purpose of the institute is to train future leaders with a "new approach" to politics and economics, but critics say its aim is to spread far-right ideology.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from Lyon.