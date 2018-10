In Palu, the search for survivors and bodies goes on.

Experts say it is possible for someone to survive a week under rubble but no one has been pulled out alive there since last Sunday. Hope is almost gone.

Instead, there is anger that professional search and rescue operations didn’t start sooner and that the government didn't - and still doesn't - have enough machinery in place nor the personnel to run it.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports.