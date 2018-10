Three Palestinian boys aged between 13 and 14 have been killed in an Israeli air raid in the southeastern Gaza Strip, according to health officials.

The children were identified as Khaled Bassam Mahmoud Abu Saeed, 14, Abdul Hameed Mohammed Abdul Aziz Abu Zaher, 13, and Mohammed Ibrahim Abdullah al-Sutari, 13.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza.