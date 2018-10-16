Family of slain journalist in Malta demands official inquiry

In Malta, the family of a journalist killed in a car bombing one year ago wants to know if the government played role in her death and are demanding an official inquiry.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was exposing corruption in business, government and the police and had made many enemies, facing 47 legal cases against her reporting.

Since her death, her colleagues worry that Malta's media is now absent an important voice and hope that her work will inspire future Maltese journalists.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from the capital, Valletta.