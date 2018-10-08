Cameroon election: Polls closes, vote counting under way

Can Cameroon's longtime leader cling to power when parts of the country are undergoing a separatist rebellion?

by

    Polls have closed in Cameroon’s presidential election - where one of Africa's longest-serving leaders is seeking a seventh term after 36 years in power.

    Opposition allegations that the election was rigged to favour President Paul Biya and violence amid the Anglophone rebellion in the country's west marred election day.

    Voters will have to wait a week or more before they know if President Biya will return for another seven years, or if Cameroon will have its third new president since gaining its independence from France.

    Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from the capital, Yaounde.

