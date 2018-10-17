Bhutan development tops agenda in election

It has one of the youngest democracies in the world and now Bhutan is about to choose a new government, which would be only its third since voters first got to decide who leads back in 2008.

The health of the economy and the environment are at the forefront of many voter’s concerns. While the country has experienced economic growth lately, there is a fierce political debate about to maintain that growth while protecting the environment and the nation's unique cultural heritage.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Bhutan's capital, Thimphu.