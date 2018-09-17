Taliban attacks kill 27 members of Afghan security forces

At least 27 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in multiple Taliban attacks on checkpoints as well as police and military bases in different parts of the country, according to officials.

The attacks on Sunday and Monday in three separate provinces - Farah, Badghis and Baghlan - and the high casualty toll underscore the difficulties government forces face in trying to secure the country.

In western Farah province, attacks began on Sunday night and killed at least 17 members of the security forces.

Fared Bakhtawer, head of the provincial council, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency on Monday that the Taliban had attacked police checkpoints across the province and Farah city, the provincial capital.

A group of Taliban fighters first targeted checkpoints in Push Rod district, killing 10 police officers. Another attack struck in Bala Buluk district, where seven officers were killed and at least three others were abducted by the fighters.

Separately, also in Bala Buluk, six police officers surrendered to the Taliban after an intense battle.

There were also attacks elsewhere in Farah but Bakhtawer could not provide any casualty figures, pending more detailed reports.

In northwestern Badghis province, five officers were killed, including Abdul Hakim, the police commander of a reserve unit, in an attack that took place on Monday morning near the provincial capital of Qala-i-Now.

Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the Badghis governor, said around 22 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 others were wounded during the gun battle there.

In northern Baghlan province, the Taliban on Monday attacked a joint army and police base, killing three army and two police officers, said General Ekramuddin Serih, the provincial police chief.

Four other members of the security forces were wounded in the attack, which took place in the Baghlani Markazi district, he added.

"The base is under the control of the Afghan security forces now and reinforcements have also been sent to the district."

The police chief added that at least 20 Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the fighting.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi said the group was responsible for the attacks in Farah. Separately, the Taliban also claimed the attack in Badghis.

The Taliban have a strong presence in all three provinces and often attack Afghan security forces there.