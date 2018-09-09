Sweden polls: Left, right blocs 'lead' as far-right makes gains

Sweden's centre-left governing bloc is neck-and-neck with the centre-right opposition alliance in the country's general elections, according to an exit poll, which also projected large gains for an anti-immigration party that has its roots in the neo-Nazi movement.

Swedish broadcaster SVT's poll on Sunday indicated that the ruling Social Democrats would remain the largest party, with 26.2 percent, but record its worst ever election showing since 1908.

The poll also tipped the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) to come second, with 19.2 percent, jumping more that six percentage points since the last elections four years ago.

The Moderates party was projected to come in third, winning 17.8 percent support.

The Social Democrats-led centre-left bloc and the centre-right bloc, headed by the Moderates, won about 40 percent of the vote each, according to SVT.

Around 7.5 million Swedes were eligible to cast a ballot in the vote, with final results expected to be announced before midnight (22:00 GMT).

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull, reporting from the Swedish capital, Stockholm, said the projections did not "conclusively" indicate the make-up of the next government.

"There will be a tight-race between the centre-left and centre-right blocs which could be weeks away," Hull said.

"What they [the polls] do conclusively show, though, is that the worst case scenario that many Swedes had feared, that the far-right Sweden Democrats party might edge into first place, has not come to pass," he added.

The Sweden Democrats party has called the arrival of almost 400,000 asylum seekers into Sweden since 2012 a threat to national culture and a strain on Sweden's welfare system and presented the vote on Sunday as a ballot on immigration and integration.

In the lead-up to the vote, Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, had repeatedly called the legislative elections a "referendum on the future of the welfare state", while condemning "the hateful forces" in Sweden.

He urged voters to "think about how they wanted to use their time on Earth", calling on them to "stand on the right side of history".

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson meanwhile said that after the election, Sweden would need "a strong cross-bloc cooperation to isolate the forces ... pushing for Sweden to withdraw from international cooperation".

In southern Sweden, an SD stronghold, party leader Jimmie Akesson campaigned among throngs of supporters as detractors booed him and shouted "no racists on our streets".

"We're now competing against the Social Democrats and Moderates to become the biggest party in the country," he said, dismissing the protesters as "communists".

Peter Wolodarski, chief editor of Sweden's Dagens Nyheter newspaper, said all three parties would likely be "disappointed" with the exit poll projections.

"The situation is very unclear. We don’t know who will form the next government, we will probably not know tomorrow, next week or next month," Wolodarski told Al Jazeera.

"This will take time because we have a parliamentary system with proportional representation and parties have to talk to each other, and there is no clear majority at this point," he said.