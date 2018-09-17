South Sudan war crimes: UN calling for forming hybrid court

After the peace deal, the UN is calling for a hybrid court to address the ethnic cleansing, sexual violence and use of child soldiers expected in a report from its human rights arm later on Monday.

by

    The UN Human Rights Commission on South Sudan is calling on the government to set up a hybrid court to try potential war criminals.

    South Sudan's government signed a peace deal last week to end nearly five years of civil war.

    The commission says those who committed crimes during the conflict must be held accountable and says the court could serve to stem any continuing violence.

    However, the South Sudanese government has denied committing any atrocities and has said the priority should be on building peace in the country.

    Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports.

