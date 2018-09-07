Senegal first African nation to host an Olympic event

Senegal is set to become the first African country to host an Olympic event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday said its executive board picked Senegal in a four-nation hosting contest for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games.

Botswana, Nigeria and Tunisia were the other bidders.

"It is time for Africa. Africa is the home of many successful and prominent Olympic athletes," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "Africa is a continent of youth."

Senegal's nomination is expected to be formally approved by the IOC during its meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.

The West African nation will host the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Games in its capital Dakar, the new city of Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly.

According to the IOC, Senegal’s project is tied in with its overarching development strategy, notably the national government’s "Emerging Senegal’" plan, which envisions major economic and infrastructure improvements.

After Senegal officials sign a host contract in Buenos Aires, they will begin a "co-construction phase with the IOC," the Olympic body said.

The choice of Senegal followed a unanimous vote by the IOC earlier this year during the Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang to award the Youth Games to the African continent.