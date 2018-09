Tens of thousands have gathered on the streets of Sri Lanka's capital to call for the government to go.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa - who suffered a surprise defeat in the presidential election three years ago - is leading the protest.

President Sirisena's government was viewed as an opportunity for a fresh start in the South Asian nation, but the protesters say that it is weak and has failed to fulfil its promises.

Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from Colombo.