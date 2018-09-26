Qatar to increase gas production amid GCC rift

Qatar Petroleum says it plans to add a fourth LNG production line in its North Field, which it shares with Iran.

    Qatar is the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas [File: Reuters]
    Qatar is the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas [File: Reuters]

    Qatar Petroleum said it is boosting its natural gas production by adding a fourth liquefied natural gas (LNG) production line to raise capacity from the North Field to 110 million tonnes a year.

    The world's top supplier of LNG said on Wednesday output from the field, which is shared with Iran, will now rise from 77 million tonnes a year.

    "Based on the good results obtained through recent additional appraisal and testing, we have decided to add a fourth LNG mega train," said CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in a statement.

    {articleGUID}

    "The production increase will also contribute to Qatar's economic growth and stimulating the economy, as well as the country's overall development."

    Last year, Qatar Petroleum announced it was planning to develop additional gas from the North Field and build three new LNG mega-trains.

    This move comes more than a year after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing it of harbouring "terrorism" - an allegation Doha strongly denies.

    The new project will produce about 32 million tonnes a year of LNG, 4,000 tonnes a day of ethane, 260,000 barrels a day of condensate, and 11,000 tonnes a day of LPG, in addition to about 20 tonnes per day of pure helium, Qatar Petroleum said.

    This will increase Qatar's total production capacity from 4.8 million to 6.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

    Qatar: Beyond the Blockade

    Special series

    Qatar: Beyond the Blockade

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    Why America's Russia hysteria is dangerous

    Why America's Russia hysteria is dangerous

    The US exaggerating and obsessing about foreign threats seems quite similar to what is happening in Russia.

    Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

    Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

    About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months