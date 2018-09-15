OAS chief says 'military action not ruled out' in Venezuela

Luis Almagro says the only way to end the flow of refugees and migrants that is overwhelming resources in Colombia is to restore democracy to Venezuela and that the use of military force is an option.

by

    Luis Almagro, leader of the Organization of American States (OAS), is not ruling out military intervention to overthrow Venezuela's president.

    At a press conference, Almagro said only restoring democracy in Venezuela can solve the crisis and that military intervention cannot be ruled out.

    The OAS secretary-general had been speaking to Venezuelan migrants in Colombia.

    At least 1.5 million people have fled the political and economic crisis, putting a strain on neighbouring countries.

    Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Cututa, on the Colombia-Venezuela border.

