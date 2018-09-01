Mexico politics: Left-wing majority to lead Congress

Mexico's Congress is opening up its first legislative session under President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Morena party.

This Congress looks different than its predecessors; there is a left-wing clear majority and as many female as male legislators for the first time in Mexico's history.

The new government is expected to tackle several new policies, from anti-corruption measures to energy reform.

But it is political salaries and privileges that are expected to be the big target, with Morena berating a "rich, out-of-touch" political class during the campaign.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.