Mexico politics: Left-wing majority to lead Congress

Mexico's new Congress has opened its first session and there appear to be changes in the status quo.

    Mexico's Congress is opening up its first legislative session under President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Morena party.

    This Congress looks different than its predecessors; there is a left-wing clear majority and as many female as male legislators for the first time in Mexico's history.

    The new government is expected to tackle several new policies, from anti-corruption measures to energy reform.

    But it is political salaries and privileges that are expected to be the big target, with Morena berating a "rich, out-of-touch" political class during the campaign.

    Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.