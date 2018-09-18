Meet Yusaku Maezawa, first SpaceX moon tourist

The first private passenger on a commercial trip around the moon will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

    There is now a face and a name for the man who hopes to become the first paying passenger to fly to the moon.

    The US company, SpaceX, has said Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire is its first customer.

    The 42-year-old online retailer said it has been his lifelong dream to go to space.

    The Japanese billionaire pitched an idea to the California-based company: He wants to make it an artistic collective experience.

    So he's inviting up to eight other people - including artists, designers and architects to join him, in what would be a historic moment.

    Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.

