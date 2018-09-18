Meet Yusaku Maezawa, first SpaceX moon tourist

There is now a face and a name for the man who hopes to become the first paying passenger to fly to the moon.

The US company, SpaceX, has said Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire is its first customer.

The 42-year-old online retailer said it has been his lifelong dream to go to space.

The Japanese billionaire pitched an idea to the California-based company: He wants to make it an artistic collective experience.

So he's inviting up to eight other people - including artists, designers and architects to join him, in what would be a historic moment.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.