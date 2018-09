Volunteers around the globe have been picking up rubbish from beaches to mark World Cleanup Day.

The biggest pollutant is plastic, with an estimated eight million tonnes of it ending up in the ocean each year.

In hopes of setting a precedent in the battle against pollution, a group of Kenyans has built a unique boat entirely from recycled plastic waste, which is set to sail to the Tanzanian region of Zanzibar.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Lamu, on the Kenyan coast.