Italian government adopts hardline anti-migrant decree

The Italian government has adopted a hardline security decree which will make it easier to expel migrants and strip them of Italian citizenship.

In a Facebook, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the Italian council of ministers had unanimously approved of the plan on Monday.

The new bill is "a step forward to make Italy safer", he said, adding that it would help Italy "be stronger in the fight against the mafia and [people] smugglers".

The so-called "Salvini Decree" stipulates six criteria based on which asylum seekers can be awarded humanitarian protection, a lower level of asylum based on Italian rather than international law.

Those seeking refugee status will have their requests suspended if they are "considered socially dangerous or convicted in the first instance" of crimes, while their appeals are ongoing.

Italy's parliament has 60 days to vote the bill into law.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the decree was in line with human rights.

"We are revising legislation to make it more effective," he told reporters.

"The aim is to reorganise the whole system of recognising international protection to come in line with European standards."

🔴 #DecretoSalvini Sicurezza e Immigrazione, alle 12.38 il Consiglio dei Ministri approva all’unanimità!

Sono felice😁.

Un passo in avanti per rendere l’Italia più sicura.

Dalle parole ai fatti, io vado avanti! pic.twitter.com/VvWdKgfxkS — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 24, 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini is known for his tough stance on immigration and has said that Italy "cannot take one more" asylum seeker.

On Sunday, two charities accused Italy of exercising "blatant economic and political pressure" on Panama, after its maritime authorities revoked the registration of the last non-governmental search and rescue ship operating in the central Mediterranean.