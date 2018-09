Save the Children has reported that the use of hunger as a weapon of war is on the rise.

According to the charity, 4.5 million children in the world's 10 worst conflict zones, including Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will need treatment for malnutrition.

Save the Children believes that between August and December, 590,000 of these children will die from starvation and disease.

Neave Barker reports for Al Jazeera.