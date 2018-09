Some countries, including Germany and Jordan, are warning of dangerous consequences after the US cut all funding, which amounts to $300m, to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA provides healthcare, education and food to millions of people.

Israel has backed the decision, which the Palestinians say is an attack on their people.

Germany has warned of an “uncontrollable chain reaction” if UNRWA were forced to shut down.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the Occupied West Bank.