California to generate most of its power from renewable energy

The US state will rely on renewable sources for 60 percent of energy by 2030 as climate change worsens wildfires.

by

    A high-level conference on climate change is under way in San Francisco, California, where US states and cities that are defying US President Trump’s retreat on climate policy will meet with representatives of civil society organisations from around the world.

    For California, the world’s fifth largest economy, the stakes are high, the state is dealing with the biggest, most deadly wildfires in recorded history and there are reports that the area burned by such conflagrations will increase 77 percent by 2100 due to climate change.

    California is becoming a national leader in clean power and is implementing a law that requires it to rely on renewable sources like solar and wind power for 60 percent of its energy by 2030.

     

    Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

    Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

    About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.