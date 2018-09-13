California to generate most of its power from renewable energy

A high-level conference on climate change is under way in San Francisco, California, where US states and cities that are defying US President Trump’s retreat on climate policy will meet with representatives of civil society organisations from around the world.

For California, the world’s fifth largest economy, the stakes are high, the state is dealing with the biggest, most deadly wildfires in recorded history and there are reports that the area burned by such conflagrations will increase 77 percent by 2100 due to climate change.

California is becoming a national leader in clean power and is implementing a law that requires it to rely on renewable sources like solar and wind power for 60 percent of its energy by 2030.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.