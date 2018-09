Johannesburg is home to one of the world’s largest urban forests, but it's come under threat from a tiny beetle.

About 200 species of trees - many of them indigenous to South Africa - are afflicted with the pest and the fungus it carries.

As scientists desperately look for a solution, many of the city’s trees are dying and experts are concerned the infestation could move from the forest to croplands next.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg.