Iranian-backed Houthi rebels say at least 31 people, including women and children, were killed in an attack on their convoy in the western province of Hodeidah.

A Saudi-Emirati coalition air attack in Yemen has killed at least 26 civilians, including women and children. Houthi media says it happened in the province of Hodeidah.

The group was near a camp for internally displaced people. The UAE says rebels were launching missiles from the area.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Chaderjian reports.