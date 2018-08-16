US, Mexico plan to target drug cartels' $29bn fortune

Senior US and Mexican drug enforcement officers have a new plan to take down Mexico’s infamous drug cartels.

They are targeting the groups' finances.

Estimates have said that the cartels generate about $29bn dollars in revenue annually and have been blamed for about 150,000 murders since 2006.

From the two countries feuding over immigration, the joint announcement comes as a sign that they have a mutual foe in the increasing levels of violence from the drug syndicates.

John Hendren reports from Chicago.