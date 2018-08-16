US, Mexico plan to target drug cartels' $29bn fortune

The US and Mexico have announced a new front in their battle against drug cartels, modelled on the capture of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

by

    Senior US and Mexican drug enforcement officers have a new plan to take down Mexico’s infamous drug cartels.

    They are targeting the groups' finances.

    Estimates have said that the cartels generate about $29bn dollars in revenue annually and have been blamed for about 150,000 murders since 2006.

    From the two countries feuding over immigration, the joint announcement comes as a sign that they have a mutual foe in the increasing levels of violence from the drug syndicates.

    John Hendren reports from Chicago.

