Norway's Nobel Institute says it has no intention of withdrawing its Peace Prize from Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, after a damning UN report accused the country's top military generals of committing "genocide" against the Rohingya.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since last August.

They now live in the world's largest refugee settlement.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports from Cox's Bazar.