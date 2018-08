With the economic effect from exiting from the European Union looming, the UK prime minister is trying to cultivate trade relationships that have been let fall by the wayside.

She's wrapping up a three-day Africa tour in Kenya, having stopped off in Nigeria and South Africa; the three are Africa's largest economies.

But despite positive results, it may be too little, too late for the UK once Brexit takes hold.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports.