Turkey detains two more suspects over US embassy shooting

Arrests raise total number of suspects to four, with police saying first two held were drunk at the time of attack.

    Assailants had fired six rounds at an embassy security gate from a passing vehicle [Tumay Berkin/Reuters]
    Turkish police have arrested two more people for their suspected links to Monday's drive-by shooting on the US embassy in capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports, in an attack coinciding with increased tensions between the NATO allies.

    Friday's arrests raise the total number of arrested suspects to four and they are being interrogated by police, the agency reported on Sunday citing a police source.

    The detention period for Ahmet Celikten and Osman Gundas, the suspects arrested on Monday, was extended, it added.

    Celikten and Gundas confessed to their involvement in the attack, the governor's office in Ankara said.

    No casualities

    Assailants had fired six rounds at the embassy's security gate from a passing white vehicle at about 5am (02:00 GMT), with three bullets hitting an iron door and a window, the office said. There were no casualties.

    The Turkish police said the suspects were drunk at the time of the attack. 

    The embassy was closed for a public holiday to mark the Eid al-Adha festival, when the incident happened.

    The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a US pastor held in Turkey.

    Ties have been severely strained over the case of Andrew Brunson, leading the US to impose sanctions and increase tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week.

