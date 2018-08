Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is striking a defiant tone a day after two major ratings agencies further downgraded the country's debt.

He insists the growing economic crisis is part of a plot against his country.

Erdogan made the comments at a meeting of his ruling AK Party.

The Turkish lira has lost 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Istanbul, where business owners expressed their woes over the currency crisis.