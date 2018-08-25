Syria’s war: Attack on Idlib could endanger millions of IDPs

Many of the nearly three million people living in Idlib are already internally displaced from other parts of Syria and an attack on the province could spark a new migration crisis.

    Turkey's foreign minister is warning against a possible Syrian government offensive in Idlib province.

    It's the last remaining opposition stronghold and home to the world's largest population of internally displaced people. As the rebel groups attempt to form a united front in the face of a potential invasion by Bashar al-Assad's forces, worries are increasing that an attack could create a new refugee crisis.

    A military operation will put millions of lives at risk, as Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Idlib city.

