Kashmir protests: Violence mars Eid celebrations

This week, Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice".

But in Indian-administered Kashmir, the holiday has been marred by violence.

Several people were injured in Srinagar during demonstrations against India’s rule.

Stones were thrown at security forces, who used tear gas and fired shots into the crowd.

Protests spread to several other towns.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is administered by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports.