Kashmir protests: Violence mars Eid celebrations

Hundreds protest against Indian rule in Kashmir after evening prayers on Tuesday, followed by a violent crackdown by Indian forces.

by

    This week, Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice".

    But in Indian-administered Kashmir, the holiday has been marred by violence.

    Several people were injured in Srinagar during demonstrations against India’s rule.

    Stones were thrown at security forces, who used tear gas and fired shots into the crowd.

    Protests spread to several other towns.

    Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is administered by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

    Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.